Pokémon Sword and Shield Continues Dominate Japanese Charts - Sales

/ 291 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield sold 268,620 units at retail in Japan as it remains in first, according to Famitsu for the week ending January 12 (and January 5 asFamitsu has combined week 1 and 2 of 2020). The figure includes physical game copies, download cards, and the Double Pack. It does not include digital figures. The game has now sold 3,256,754 units in Japan.

There were no new games in the top 10 charts. The entire top 10 was filled with Switch games.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 401,128 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 65,603 units, the 3DS sold 4,973 units, and the Xbox One sold 245 units.

Here is the complete charts:

[NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 268,620 (3,256,754) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 66,295 (2,725,304) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 64,073 (570,071) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 62,808 (1,208,747) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 57,403 (3,510,455) [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo, 12/27/19) – 57,212 (91,908) [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Sega, 11/01/19) – 53,379 (248,507) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 51,930 (547,569) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 47,463 (1,311,173) [NSW] Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 35,938 (372,933)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles