Kunai Strikes PC and Switch February 6 - NewsEvan Norris , posted 4 hours ago / 201 Views
Publisher The Arcade Crew and developer TurtleBlaze today announced KUNAI, the action-centric quest to salvage humanity from a merciless AI leading a robot uprising, will arrive on PC and Nintendo Switch on February 6.
A new trailer arrived alongside today’s announcement, sharing a glimpse of several boss battles within the game. Dispatched by the evil commander Lemonkus to curb any resistance to the new mechanically inclined world, these powerful foes will demand faultless reflexes as well as a mastery of blade and bullets.
Described as "a beautiful ninja-tier parkour Metroidvania", KUNAI promises dynamic action, agile combat, and a world filled with secrets, hidden passages and mysterious characters.
1 Comments
I've had the chance to play this a couple of times and the gameplay is fantastic. It's a day 1 purchase for me.