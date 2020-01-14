Universal Released Super Nintendo World Japan Trailer - News

Universal has released a trailer and music video for its upcoming Super Nintendo World land that will open this summer in Universal Studios Japan. The video features hit maker Galantis and pop singer Charli XCX.

Super Nintendo World will also launch at Universal Parks in Orlando, Hollywood, and Singapore over the coming years.

Super Nintendo World finally opening in Osaka this summer... ðŸŽŒ



Followed by Universal Parks in Hollywood, Orlando and Singapore #SuperNintendoWorld pic.twitter.com/JcFo6PlNgr — Kurumi Mori (@rumireports) January 14, 2020

Super Nintendo World will use tech + smartphone appâš¡ Wearable wrist bands called the "Power Up Band" will make you feel like you're part of the game world ðŸŽ® You can collect digital coins and compete with others #SuperNintendoWorld #MarioKart pic.twitter.com/ltloaNqCCE — Kurumi Mori (@rumireports) January 14, 2020

