Head of Xbox Game Studios: 'I Try to Stay Away From Framing Things As A Head-To-Head Bout With Sony'

by, posted 7 hours ago

Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty speaking with MCVUK in an interview said that Sony has done a fantastic job with building an audience over the years. He isn't going in a "head-to-head bout with Sony." He says Xbox needs to focus on their own things.

"First of all, Sony’s done a fantastic job just across the board in terms of what they’ve done with building an audience, selling consoles, obviously, a number of amazing, great games that have come out of their first party teams," said Booty.

"I try to stay away from framing things as a head-to-head bout with Sony, instead I think that it’s just up to us to focus on three things. First of all, we need to deliver on the promises that we make. So if we say a game is going to ship at a certain time, we’ve got to get that done, we just need to get better at executing."





Microsoft will release their next generation console, the Xbox Series X, in Holiday 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

