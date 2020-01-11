FIFA 20 and Pokemon Sword Top Spain Charts in December - Sales

FIFA 20 (PS4) continues to dominate the Spanish charts as it topped the charts in December 2019. The Nintendo Switch version is in ninth place.

Pokemon Sword is in second place, while Pokemon Shield is in sixth place. Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) is in third place, followed by Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) in fourth place.

There were six Nintendo Switch games in the top 10 and four PlayStation 4 games.

Here's the full top ten chart for Spain in September:

FIFA 20 (PS4) Pokemon Sword (NS) Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) Pokemon Shield (NS) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) FIFA 20 (NS) Just Dance 2020 (NS)

