NPD: More Games Released on the Switch in 2019 Than the PS4 and Xbox One Combined

NPD Group video game industry analyst Mat Piscatella via Twitter said more games were released on the Nintendo Switch in 2019 than the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One combined.

"We tracked over 1,480 new releases on Nintendo Switch in the U.S. in 2019," said Piscatella. "That's... that's a lot of new releases on Switch last year, over 400 more than the PS4 and Xbox One combined."

We tracked over 1,480 new releases on Nintendo Switch in the U.S. in 2019. That's... that's a lot of new releases on Switch last year, over 400 more than the PS4 and Xbox One combined. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 9, 2020

From GamePulse and The NPD Group: New Release count by Platform for 2017, 2018 and 2019 in the U.S., Physical & Digital.



If you're thinking the Switch marketplace got a lot more crowded this year, and that a whole bunch of games were releasing all the time, well, you're right. pic.twitter.com/ByW1azu3zC — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 9, 2020

Piscatella released a chart showing there have been far more games released on the Switch in the first three years than were released on the Wii. The Wii peaked at around 400 games released in its third year, which is less than a third of the number of games released on the Switch.

He adds that games being discovered on the eShop has been a challenge for developers as one of the big ways to top the deals charts is to sell games for just $0.99.

"Discoverability continues to be a difficult challenge," he said. "Right now getting to the top of the deals charts requires $.99 pricing or thereabouts. Not ideal."

More on Switch New Release counts... 2019 was such a remarkable year for many reasons, one of them being just how many games came to Switch. Here's a comparison of the 1st 3 calendar years of Switch to the 1st 3 calendar years of Wii. Check ađź‘€ pic.twitter.com/AIPcivylRv — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 10, 2020

Discoverability continues to be a difficult challenge. Right now getting to the top of the deals charts requires $.99 pricing or thereabouts. Not ideal. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 10, 2020

