NPD: More Games Released on the Switch in 2019 Than the PS4 and Xbox One Combined

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 340 Views

NPD Group video game industry analyst Mat Piscatella via Twitter said more games were released on the Nintendo Switch in 2019 than the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One combined. 

"We tracked over 1,480 new releases on Nintendo Switch in the U.S. in 2019," said Piscatella. "That's... that's a lot of new releases on Switch last year, over 400 more than the PS4 and Xbox One combined."

Piscatella released a chart showing there have been far more games released on the Switch in the first three years than were released on the Wii. The Wii peaked at around 400 games released in its third year, which is less than a third of the number of games released on the Switch.

He adds that games being discovered on the eShop has been a challenge for developers as one of the big ways to top the deals charts is to sell games for just $0.99.

"Discoverability continues to be a difficult challenge," he said. "Right now getting to the top of the deals charts requires $.99 pricing or thereabouts. Not ideal."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


Puppyroach
Puppyroach (1 hour ago)

This is insane, in a good way though &#128578;.

Qwark
Qwark (2 hours ago)

Says a lot about the indy market, since big AAA games where a bit scarce. Although we got Zelda, Luigi's mansion 3, Dragon quest 11 and a few other heavy hitters.

Tridrakious
Tridrakious (42 minutes ago)

Alot of shovelware

