Mosaic Launches for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One on January 23 - News

/ 162 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Raw Fury and developer Krillbite Studio announced the narrative driven modern adventure game, Mosaic, will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch on January 23. The game is out now for Windows PC, and iOS.





Here is an overview of the game:

Mosaic is a narrative driven modern adventure game with a story that lasts about two-to-three hours.

You live a monotonous and repetitive lonely life in a cold overpopulated ever-expanding city.

The phone is distracting you with meaningless notifications as you move through anonymous crowds on your way to work at a megacorporation where yet another long day with overtime awaits.

You have no real sense of meaning—until one crucial day, when strange things start to happen on your commute to work and everything changes.

Mosaic is a dark surrealistic and atmospheric adventure game about urban isolation and the dread of being a piece in a giant machinery you can’t understand.

From the creators of Among the Sleep, Krillbite Studio is going from horrors of childhood to the dreadful lonely adult life.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles