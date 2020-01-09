Narrative Adventure Game Stories Untold Launches for Switch Next Week - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer No Code announced the narrative-driven experimental adventure game, Stories Untold, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on January 16. The game first launched for Windows PC in February 2017.

Here is an overview of the game:

Stories Untold is a narrative-driven experimental adventure game, that bends the genre into something completely unique. Combining a mix of classic text-adventure, point-and-click and more, four short stories are packaged together into a single mysterious anthology that has been described as “a fantastic, fascinating example of interactive visual storytelling” (Telegraph, 5/5) and earning widespread critical acclaim since release.

The game pulls together 80s retro nostalgia, innovative and experimental genre-defying gameplay, and tense, phycological horror to create “one of the most fascinating and unique tales you can play this year” (GameSpew, 9/10).

Stories Untold was developed by No Code, a Glasgow based ex-AAA development team headed up by Jon McKellan (Alien: Isolation) and Omar Khan.

Key Features:

Four unique stories, with their own settings, gameplay and mechanics.

Play mind-bending text adventures, process radio transmissions and conduct experiments on bizarre artifacts

Gorgeous retro-aesthetic brings back vivid memories, or a glimpse into what was.

Sublime synth-wave horror soundtrack, inspired by 80s horror soundtracks.

Achievements to unlock, and narrative secrets to discover

Genre-hopping: from psychological horror, to tense mystery and terrifying sci-fi; Stories Untold is truly “four stories, one nightmare”.

