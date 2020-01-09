Hardcore Mecha Launches in the West for the PS4 on January 14 - News

/ 317 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Developer RocketPunch Games announced the 2D action platformer, Hardcore Mecha, will launch in North America and Europe on January 14. The game is out now for Windows PC via Steam worldwide and for the PlayStation 4 in Japan and Asia.

“Hardcore Mecha is a truly stylized 2D mech action game that platformer fans will love, with a huge variety of mechs and killer moves to master, it delivers on our promise to create a truly competitive action game,” said RocketPunch Games producer Louiky in a pres release. “We’re thrilled to announce that both North America and European PlayStation 4 players can now battle it out with their chosen mecha.”

View the latest trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Hardcore Mecha is a 2D platformer where players choose their mecha as they embark on a thrilling action-packed adventure filled with shooting, flying and exquisite animations—imagine a mix of Metal Slug and Super Robot Wars! The game features three major game modes: Campaign, Multiplayer, and Survival mode.

In Campaign Mode you take control of Tarethur, a mercenary charged with the task of finding a missing intelligence officer on Mars. Players will be engrossed in a story of conspiracy and insurgency consisting of eight chapters and 18 stages ranging from deep underwater, out in space or confined in urban environments, all gorgeously realized with seamless animated cutscenes. In several stages, Human pilots can also exit their mechas, thus expanding the ability to explore the environment and engage in further platform-based combat.

The Multiplayer mode allows players to select from a multitude of customizable mechas to showcase amazing freestyle combo moves and experience the fast-paced hardcore competitive player-versus-player battles. Hardcore Mecha supports online Multiplayer and local split-screen for up to four players. For players that are looking for further challenges beyond the 10-hour single-player campaign, there is a Survival mode, “Simulation Battle.” Here players can choose from the 40 mechas that appear in-game, as they fight to survive against waves of deadly enemies.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles