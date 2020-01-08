Sea of Thieves Tops 10 Million Players - News

/ 512 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Microsoft and Rare via Twitter announced the pirate-themed action adventure game, Sea of Thieves, has topped 10 million players. The game is available for the Xbox One and Windows PC, as well as Game Pass.

"We’re excited and humbled to share that Sea of Thieves has now been played by more than ten million players, reinforcing its status as the most successful new IP from Xbox this generation," said Executive Producer at Rare Joe Neate.

"It’s mind-blowing to think of that many people setting sail on the Sea of Thieves, and it’s all been made possible by the support and passion of our fantastic community.

"For everyone at Rare, the Sea of Thieves community represents the very best of what gaming can be. It’s home to players from more than eighty different countries, bringing together gamers on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One and Windows 10 PC and creating countless stories and moments that people can treasure. Seeing these stories shared through social media or other community spaces is something that inspires the team every day. To every person who’s played Sea of Thieves, thank you.

"Our community will be at the centre of our January update – ‘Legends of the Seas’ – which will be available to all players for free from Wednesday January 15. Not only will this update celebrate our community and its stories, it will also feature two limited-edition gifts to mark our 10 million player milestone. Log-in to the game between January 15 and 22 and claim a free custom sail and a special new emote.

"Once again, on behalf of everyone at Rare I’d like to say thank you to everyone who’s been on this journey with us so far. The best news is that we’re just getting started and have big plans for the coming year. See you on the seas!"

Join us in a toast to the 10 million pirates who have ventured onto the Sea of Thieves looking for adventure, glory and a tall tale or two to tell their mates! Cheers to every single one of you, and thank you for joining us on this voyage! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/xXdCKb3Gx7 — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) January 8, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

From acclaimed developer Rare comes a shared-world adventure game that offers the ultimate pirate experience.

Packed to the seams with sailing and exploring, fighting and plundering, riddle solving and treasure hunting, Sea of Thieves has everything you need to live the pirate life you’ve always dreamed about.

Set in a glorious world of exotic islands, hidden treasures and dangers both natural and supernatural, Sea of Thieves immerses you in a new type of multiplayer action. Whether you’re adventuring as a group or sailing solo, you’re bound to encounter other crews – but will they be friends or foes, and how will you respond? Sea of Thieves offers something for everyone, no matter how they like to play:

• A world of exploration – set sail upon a vast, open ocean, venturing into new regions and discovering the secrets of unspoiled islands and sunken ships. Hunt for treasure by following maps and untangling riddles, and learn to expect the unexpected...

• A world of excitement – engage in ship-to-ship battles with cannon, pistol and cutlass, pursuing rival ships through raging storms. Sail in pursuit of deadly bounties or ferry cargo through hostile waters. Clash with the skeletal remains of cursed former pirates and beware undersea menaces that lurk beneath the waves!

• A world we sail together – whether you’re playing alongside friends, matchmaking to find a crew or setting out as a ‘lone wolf’ pirate, you’ll have hilarious, memorable encounters in a world rich with other real players.

• A world of achievement – on your quest to become a pirate legend you’ll amass loot, build a reputation and define a unique personal style with your hard-earned rewards.

It’s an adventure that will grow and evolve over time, with new content arriving regularly to ensure a fresh, exciting experience whenever – and wherever – you choose to set sail. With mounting praise from fans and critics alike, Sea of Thieves is set to be the next unforgettable adventure for players on Xbox One and Windows 10 PC, with enhanced features on Xbox One X.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles