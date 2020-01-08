The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum Will Launch on Next Generation Consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X - News

The Lord of the Rings franchise will have a new video game released in 2021, titled The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum.

New information on the game has been released in the latest issue of Edge magazine. It will be a stealth based game and Gollum will look different from how he has been portrayed in the past.

The game will launch for the next generation consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The game will also release on Windows PC. It is not clear if it will only release on next generation consoles or if it will also see a release on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

