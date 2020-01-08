Enter the Gungeon Sales Top 3 Million Units Sold - Sales

/ 426 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Developer Dodge Roll Games announced the roguelike game, Enter the Gungeon, has sold over three million units worldwide. The game is available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Enter the Gungeon has surpassed three million copies sold and we're so thankful for the community's support!



Excited to release House of the Gundead to arcades and Exit the Gungeon on PC and consoles early this year!https://t.co/AHdRfzuVXw pic.twitter.com/mTgj7MzGvX — Enter the Gungeon (@DodgeRollGames) January 7, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

Enter the Gungeon is a bullet hell dungeon crawler following a band of misfits seeking to shoot, loot, dodge roll and table-flip their way to personal absolution by reaching the legendary Gungeon’s ultimate treasure: the gun that can kill the past. Select a hero [or team up in co-op] and battle your way to the bottom of the Gungeon by surviving a challenging and evolving series of floors filled with the dangerously adorable Gundead and fearsome Gungeon bosses armed to the teeth. Gather precious loot, discover hidden secrets, and chat with opportunistic merchants and shopkeepers to purchase powerful items to gain an edge.



The Gungeon: Enter the Gungeon – a constantly evolving bullet hell fortress that elegantly blends meticulously hand-designed rooms within a procedurally-generated labyrinth bent on destroying all that enter its walls. But beware – the Gungeon responds to even the most modest victory against its sentries and traps by raising the stakes and the challenges found within!



The Cult of the Gundead: The Gungeon isn’t just traps and chasms – calm your nerves and steady your aim as you face down the gun-totting Cult of the Gundead. These disciples of the gun will stop at nothing to put down the heroes in their tracks and employ any tactics necessary to defend their temple.



The Gungeoneers: Choose between one of several unlikely heroes, each burdened by a deep regret and in search of a way to change their past, no matter the cost. Filled with equal parts courage and desperation, these adventurers won’t hesitate to dive across flaming walls, roll through a wall of bullets, or take cover behind whatever is around to make it to their goal alive!



The Guns: Discover and unlock scores of uniquely fantastic guns to annihilate all that oppose you in the Gungeon – each carrying their own unique tactics and ammunition. Unleash everything from the tried and true medley of missiles, lasers, and cannonballs to the bizarrely effective volley of rainbows, fish, foam darts, and bees! Yep, bees.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles