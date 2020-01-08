Oddworld Inhabitants and Microids Are Releasing 3 Oddworld Games on Switch - News

Oddworld Inhabitants and Microids have signed a co-publishing deal to release three classic Oddworld games on the Nintendo Switch in 2020.

The first game, Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on January 23. A retail version will release as a standard and a limited edition in Q1 2020.

“We are very happy about this new collaboration with Oddworld Inhabitants regarding the publishing of these three classic titles,” said Microids CEO Stephane Longeard. “We are going to help as much as we can to ensure these masterpieces get the spotlight they deserve.

“These three games will fit quite nicely in our catalog where retro gaming has a prominent place. These games captivated an entire generation of gamers and some Microids employees, formerly working with the GT Interactive team, got to work on the original launch of the first Oddworld games more than 20 years ago.”

Oddworld Inhabitants co-founder Sherry McKenna added, “Microids champions the Oddworld brand and our goal to create entertainment properties that balance beauty, empathy, creativity, innovation, and craftsmanship. They understand the classic games and indie space. This partnership is a great fit for us, and we are excited to have them on board as we bring three classic Oddworld games to the Nintendo Switch in 2020.”

Oddworld Inhabitants also plans to release four titles in 2020, including Oddworld: Soulstorm for consoles and Windows PC via the Epic Games Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

