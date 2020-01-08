Sir Eatsalot Launches for Switch Tomorrow, January 9 - News

by, posted 11 hours ago

Publisher Eastasiasoft and developer Behind the Stone announced Sir Eatsalot will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on January 9.

Here is an overview of the game:

Save the kingdom of Gluttington from its certain ruin!

The kingdom of Gluttington was at peace… until one day, Hysterica poisoned the Isotonic Waters with sour lemonade. That evil witch! The kingdom’s crops are withering, but this plague has yet to befall all the lands. There is still hope! King Dietan III dispatches his greatest, bravest, stoutest knight to save the kingdom from certain ruin: Sir Eatsalot.

Explore a colorful world full of kooky characters, solve gripping puzzles, and make the most of your Nintendo Switch’s hardware features to interact directly with the game world around you.

Key Features:

Interactive and varied gameplay through full use of different hardware features.

Humorous adventure in a silly cartoon world full of sweets and other delectables.

Immersive and detailed level design with hand-drawn graphics.

Interact with the game world to discover more quirky characters.

Collect over 20 stickers to learn more about the world of Sir Eatsalot.

