Nintendo Releases Official Switch Stylus - News

The Nintendo Switch does not come with a stylus and now after nearly 3 years on the market Nintendo has released an official Nintendo Switch stylus. The stylus can be purchased on the Nintendo UK store for £6.99.

The official store page lists the game stylus is compatible with Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch. The game is out now in Europe, Australia and Japan. There is no release date for North America.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the stylus via Nintendo:

A stylus designed for use with the Nintendo Switch console’s capacitive touch screen. Nintendo Switch console and compatible games sold separately. Stylus not compatible while Nintendo Switch console is docked.

View images of the stylus below:

