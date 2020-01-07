Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories Launches in the West on April 7 - News

Publisher NIS America announced Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe on April 7.

The $89.99 limited edition is available for pre-order at the NIS America Online Store. It includes a copy of the game, the official soundtrack, a novelty Emergency backpack, an identification tag, and a novelty First Aid collector’s box.

Here is an overview of the game:

A calm summer day turns into catastrophe when a massive earthquake strikes your city, throwing buildings and lives into chaos. In order to survive, you must navigate familiar locations under unfamiliar circumstances. The fellow survivors you meet and crucial decisions you make will affect the course of your experience and ultimately determine how your journey through this crisis will end.

Key Features:

Stop! Think! Then Act! – Evaluate each perilous situation and make decisions that will impact your own safety as well as that of others.

– Evaluate each perilous situation and make decisions that will impact your own safety as well as that of others. Torn From the Headlines – Interact with realistic scenarios within a Japanese city devastated by an earthquake, including scenarios designed in collaboration with the Kobe City Fire Bureau.

– Interact with realistic scenarios within a Japanese city devastated by an earthquake, including scenarios designed in collaboration with the Kobe City Fire Bureau. Danger Around Every Corner – Navigate a multitude of crises—from collapsing buildings to raging fires—in a city aplomb with peril.

