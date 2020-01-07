Pixel Bullet-Hell Adventure Game ITTA Headed to Switch and Steam in 2020 - News

Publisher Armor Games Studios and developer Glass Revolver announced the "pixel bullet-hell adventure" game, ITTA, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam in 2020.

"I started designing ITTA in late December 2016 while staying in a psych ward," said Glass Revolver’s solo developer Jacob Williams. "I was at the lowest point of my life. 'Itta' is Japanese for 'gone.' It was to be a bleak, depressing game, with no hint of levity or hope.

"Then, near the end of my stay, an older woman around 60 who had been there for the better part of a year approached me and gave me a goodbye present—a papercraft she had made earlier that day. As a reminder to myself I made her papercraft a prominent symbol in the game, dotted around the world. And as my outlook on life slowly began to change, so too did the game: I didn’t want ITTA to be devoid of light any more."

Here is an overview of the game:

ITTA is a bullet-hell adventure set in a world filled with monstrous bosses. When Itta wakes up and finds herself surrounded by her dead family, her only guide is a strange spirit that takes the form of the family cat who gifts her a glowing revolver for protection.

As Itta, players must seek out the powerful beings locked away beneath this seemingly peaceful world and go toe-to-toe against them in harrowing battles. From hulking ancient golems to toothy horrors, Itta’s journey will push both you and her past their limits. Luckily, you can change up your combat style by finding weapons with unique attack styles, and if the going gets too tough, toggle on invincibility or player damage multipliers at any time.

ITTA is a game inspired by themes of personal struggle. If there is light, there must be darkness. The important thing is to keep going… no matter what you endure along the way.

Key Features:

Topple 18 deadly bosses in tight, twin-stick, bullet-hell combat.

Wield an arsenal of power spirit weapons to fight in new ways.

Unlock the mystery of a bizarre, crumbling world and its cryptic inhabitants.

Explore a beautiful, pixel-art world backed by a haunting and eclectic musical score.

Never hit a wall; freely toggle damage multipliers or invincibility.

