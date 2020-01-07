Phil Spencer: Game Pass is a Sustainable Business Model - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 411 Views
Microsoft has been pushing its Game Pass subscription service. For $9.99 you gain access to over a hundred games, including first-party titles at launch and for $14.99 you gain access to Game Pass on Xbox One and Windows PC, as well as Xbox Live Gold.
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking with Stevivor in an interview said the Game Pass model is sustainable and they are not trying to trick people to sign up before they raise the price in the future.
"Game Pass for us right now is a good business," said Spencer. "It’s something that we’re comfortable running the way it is and it’s more than doubled in size, year over year. It’s on a great trajectory.
"I know some people — I’ve seen it — some people say, 'Oh, they’re just kind of burning money left and right in order to gain customers so they can trick you into raising the price later.' There’s no model like that, for us.
"We feel good in the business that we’re running now. We’re definitely investing in it, but not investing in a way that’s unsustainable. We’ll do promotional deals and stuff — any service will, but it’s a business and it’s a business that does well."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
8 Comments
Gamepass is amazing for its price. Hope Sony steps up for Ps now and adds more games
It is a great value for consumers in the short run indeed but i question the profit for some devs that release early on gamepass and i'm all for the hardworking studios getting every penny of profit that there is to get out of the product they made,it is good for microsoft but i worry that some studios might suffer under this.
When you can also sell your game at retail and digital yes, noo way you can finance hundreds of games for 15 dollar a month. Just like movies and cds everything has a place
He wouldn't say otherwise anyway. But yes if they keep the price people will keep signing up.
i am one of those people who thinks Game Pass is too good to be sustainable in the long run. At some point games will have to be designed around it and that means microtransactions
Its good for the gamers
- 0
I do not like it,i'm uncertain this is good for gamers in the long run unless you like consolegames to behave like mobilegames.
- 0
I think what will happen is similar to what is happening to anime studios thanks to streaming services. The anime industry is slowly dying. But that sort of thing takes decades to happen, and game devs are already overworked as it is. So for the next 10-20 years we all get hundreds of games for ten dollars a month. And by the time 10 to 20 years have passed 90% of all games will be MTX infested trash anyway.
- 0