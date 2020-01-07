Phil Spencer: Game Pass is a Sustainable Business Model - News

Microsoft has been pushing its Game Pass subscription service. For $9.99 you gain access to over a hundred games, including first-party titles at launch and for $14.99 you gain access to Game Pass on Xbox One and Windows PC, as well as Xbox Live Gold.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking with Stevivor in an interview said the Game Pass model is sustainable and they are not trying to trick people to sign up before they raise the price in the future.

"Game Pass for us right now is a good business," said Spencer. "It’s something that we’re comfortable running the way it is and it’s more than doubled in size, year over year. It’s on a great trajectory.

"I know some people — I’ve seen it — some people say, 'Oh, they’re just kind of burning money left and right in order to gain customers so they can trick you into raising the price later.' There’s no model like that, for us.

"We feel good in the business that we’re running now. We’re definitely investing in it, but not investing in a way that’s unsustainable. We’ll do promotional deals and stuff — any service will, but it’s a business and it’s a business that does well."

