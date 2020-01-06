Phil Spencer Posts Photo of Xbox Series X Processor - News

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has teased the Xbox Series X with updating his Twitter profile picture to a an image of the Xbox Series X processor that features the text of "8K" and "Project Scarlett."

Project Scarlett was the codename for the Xbox Series X before the console was unveiled at The Game Awards in December 2019.

Xbox chief Phil Spencer has revealed the Xbox Series X processor. It's marked with "8K" and Project Scarlett pic.twitter.com/dvWfMRl7qB — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) January 6, 2020

The Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020.

