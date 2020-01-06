Dreams Goes Gold

Quantcast
by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 307 Views

Developer Media Molecule announced via Twitter Dreams has gone gold. That means development for the game is complete and is the physical copies are ready to be printed. Dreams will officially launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 14, 2020.

View a trailer of the game below:


4 Comments

DonFerrari
DonFerrari (3 hours ago)

That is a short period from gold to release, well glad all went well, hope it make big success both critical and sales.

  • 0
Radek
Radek (11 minutes ago)

It's really not. That's well over a month

  • 0
Signalstar
Signalstar (4 hours ago)

I hope for the best but I do not think this game will sell very well. Hard to think Media Molecule has spent nearly the entire generation making this game. I hope they are more productive in the future and remain active.

  • -2
DonFerrari
DonFerrari (2 hours ago)

Well maybe the game really needed all this time, not all devs need to be profilic.

  • 0