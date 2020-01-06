Dreams Goes Gold - News

posted 4 hours ago

Developer Media Molecule announced via Twitter Dreams has gone gold. That means development for the game is complete and is the physical copies are ready to be printed. Dreams will officially launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 14, 2020.

View a trailer of the game below:





We’ve got some exciting news to share, CoMmunity... #DreamsPS4 has gone GOLD! 🥳🥳🥳



We’re all set for February 14th, 2020! Thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown Dreams and Media Molecule! We’re so excited to continue this adventure with you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uThlWjwfex — Media Molecule (@mediamolecule) January 6, 2020

