Dreams Goes Gold

Developer Media Molecule announced via Twitter Dreams has gone gold. That means development for the game is complete and is the physical copies are ready to be printed. Dreams will officially launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 14, 2020.
View a trailer of the game below:
We’ve got some exciting news to share, CoMmunity... #DreamsPS4 has gone GOLD! 🥳🥳🥳— Media Molecule (@mediamolecule) January 6, 2020
We’re all set for February 14th, 2020! Thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown Dreams and Media Molecule! We’re so excited to continue this adventure with you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uThlWjwfex
That is a short period from gold to release, well glad all went well, hope it make big success both critical and sales.
It's really not. That's well over a month
I hope for the best but I do not think this game will sell very well. Hard to think Media Molecule has spent nearly the entire generation making this game. I hope they are more productive in the future and remain active.
Well maybe the game really needed all this time, not all devs need to be profilic.
