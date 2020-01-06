Platinum Games to Have 'Several Big Announcements' in Early 2020 - News

/ 536 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Platinum Games president Kenichi Sato and studio head Atsushi Inaba spoke with Japanese website Inside Games about the studios plans for 2020.

"I believe we'll have several big announcements to deliver early in the new year, so please look forward to that," said Sato. "That’s a promise I’ll definitely keep."

"This year is the year the Tokyo Olympics will be held. I believe everyone around the world will be watching Japan. As a game studio representing Japan, this year we here are PlatinumGames are looking to go all-out, to get attention from fans around the world, and bring smiles to everyone."

Inaba added, "In the games industry where each year is a challenge, I’m immensely grateful to head into yet another year with PlatinumGames. Starting early on in the year, I believe we’ll continue to roll out various announcements, big and small, throughout the year. The company, as well as me personally, will continue taking on new challenges, and I want to give it everything we’ve got."

New information on Bayonetta 3 is expected, while new information Babylon’s Fall will be released in Summer 2020.

Thanks Siliconera.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles