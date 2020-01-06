The House in Fata Morgana: Dreams of the Revenants Edition Headed to Switch - News

/ 258 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Novectacle announced The House in Fata Morgana: Dreams of the Revenants Edition is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Development on the Switch version is "almost done." While there is no release date, the game will launch in North America and Europe. A release in Japan isn't certain.

The House in Fata Morgana: Dreams of the Revenants Edition first launched for the PlayStation Vita in May 2019 and for the PlayStation 4 in June 2019. It is a remake from the PC game, The House in Fata Morgana.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles