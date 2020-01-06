Rumor: Nintendo Plans to Release At Least 2 More Wii U Ports on Switch - News

/ 168 Views

by, posted 40 minutes ago

Nintendo's big first half of 2020 release is Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It is the only confirmed big new release for the Nintendo Switch, however, more games for 2020 will likely be announced in the coming months.

Nintendo insider Emily Rogers via ResetEra mentioned Nintendo plans to release "at least two more unannounced Wii U ports" this year. "They are not difficult to guess because there aren’t many Wii U games left to port."

"their big March title, so that's something people will just need to accept," Rogers Added. "And as we saw with 2019, Nintendo likes to dump most of their biggest releases in the second half of the year. Which typically makes the pacing for the first half of the year slower by comparison."

Some possible Wii U port include Super Mario 3D World, The Wonderful 101, Pikmin 3, and Xenoblade Chronicles X.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles