Square Enix President: We Will Strive To Create Gaming Experiences Only Possible In The Cloud - News

Square Enix Holdings president and representative director Yosuke Matsuda released a New Year's letter. He discussed the next generation, cloud gaming and more.

When it comes to cloud gaming he says the company wants to create gaming experiences that will only be possible with cloud gaming.

"From a game development perspective as well, we will strive to create gaming experiences only possible in the cloud, meaning developing cloud-native or cloud-centric games," said Matsuda. "For cloud streaming to enjoy mass adoption, there will need to be innovation not only in terms of distribution, but also in terms of gaming experiences. We believe that new gaming experiences that would have been impossible on traditional game consoles will be a major driver of cloud gaming adoption.





"Our efforts to develop cloud-native or cloud-centric titles are already underway, and we will strive to create new gaming experiences. We naturally face a mountain of challenges, including technological hurdles that must be overcome and issues with telecommunications costs. However, we have no doubt that cloud gaming will represent a major trend over the next five years as we enter the age of 5G and that our strategies for flexibly responding to that trend will be key. We intend to stay on top of new developments and leverage cloud gaming to drive new growth."

Matsuda mentioned Sony and Microsoft announcing their next generation consoles in 2019. Both consoles will release in Holiday 2020.

"In 2019, the digital entertainment industry saw the announcement of next-generation consoles like Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X," he added. "Cloud streaming services also came into their own, with the introduction of Google Stadia, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and the announcement that Microsoft will launch its xCloud platform this year.

"With the arrival of these new platforms comes the potential for major change in the nature of content platforms and competition between platform providers. Further, as smartphones have begun to offer less in the way of new functionality and grown more mature as gaming devices, expectations have begun to mount for the arrival of new AR glasses."

