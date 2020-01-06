Masahiro Ito is Working on a New Title as a Core Member - News

/ 154 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Silent Hill series monster designer Masahiro Ito announced via Twitter he is working on a new title as a core member.

I'm working on a title as a core member. I hope the title won't be cancelled. — δΌθ€ζ’ι/Masahiro Ito (@adsk4) January 4, 2020

Ito was a monster designer and background designer on the original Silent Hill, and was the art director for Silent Hill 2 and Sill Hill 3. He also worked on NightCry and Metal Gear Survive.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles