Lost Soul Aside Creator Aiming to Release Game in 2020

Lost Soul Aside creator Yang Bing in an interview with Chinese media announced his goal is to release the game before the end of 2020. The game is part of Sony's China Hero Project. He is also looking to extend the franchise beyond games.

"The milestone in 2020 is to release this game," Yang Bing said. "We are shaping the game as best as we can do, not just only for the players who keep supporting us, but also for our investors to have a better business return. In the long run, I hope that we can let this IP travel further, by accumulating experience, so that our team may deliver something not just in this genre, but also in other genres."

