Labyrinth of the Witch Headed to Steam on January 30 - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Orange Cube announced the dungeon exploration RPG, Labyrinth of the Witch, will launch for Windows PC via Steam on January 30. The game is out now for the Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.





Here is an overview of the game:

A simple dungeon exploration RPG that anyone can play!

Strategically use a multitude of items to tackle ever-changing dungeons.

Key Features

A Rogue-like for Anyone and Everyone – This simple, easy-to-play dungeon exploration RPG is free of difficult game mechanics.

– This simple, easy-to-play dungeon exploration RPG is free of difficult game mechanics. Speedrun Faster than Anyone! – Built for the speedrunners, take on the Speedrun Dungeon armed with only your wits (no starting items!) and find your own gear!

– Built for the speedrunners, take on the Speedrun Dungeon armed with only your wits (no starting items!) and find your own gear! Pixel Art at its Best – State-of-the-art pixel art and animations bring your adventures to life!

