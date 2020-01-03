Daedalic CEO: PS5 Will be Huge, Microsoft is Doing Some Things Better Than They Did in the Past - News

Daedalic CEO Carsten Fichtelmann in an interview with EDGE Magazine discussed the next generation of video game consoles. Daedalic is known for developing Deponia and Blackguards, as well as publishing upcoming games based on The Lord of the Rings.

Fichtelmann said the PlayStation 5 will be large in size, like with how much larger the Xbox Series X is compared to previous Xbox consoles. He also said that Microsoft is doing some things better than they used to do.

"I think Microsoft is doing some things better than they did in the past. And the PS5 will be huge," said Fichtelmann.

Daedalic Game Designer Martin Wilkes added, "I’ve only heard rumours about the [Xbox Series X] specs, and it’s huge – very fast Flash memory. Which excites me, of course, but I don’t think that’s relevant to this project, because we’re aiming for PC as well.

"Especially for level designers, though, that’s a dream come true, because we don’t have to concern ourselves with streaming corridors any more. I think that’s sometimes really painful – to squeeze down these otherwise beautiful, stunning environments because we need another corridor here."

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020.

