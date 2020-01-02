Analyst: PS5 to Outsell Xbox Series X at Launch - News

IHS Markit Technology analyst Piers Harding-Rolls speaking with GamesIndustry in an interview discussed the launch of the next generation of home consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. He expects the PlayStation 5 will outsell the Xbox Series X at launch, but both will sell better than the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One did at launch.

He expects the price between the two consoles to be similar, but will both launch at a higher price than the $399 the PlayStation 4 launched at.

"I expect PS5 to outsell Xbox Series X in 2020, but for both platforms to sell more consoles at launch than both the PS4 and Xbox One did back in 2013. One new factor for this upcoming generation is the impact of backwards compatibility on brand loyalty and audience transition. I think we'll see less brand switching as a result. I also expect pricing of both PS5 and Xbox Series X to be similar, and I think it's more likely than not they will be higher than the PS4 launch price point of $399."

He only expects Microsoft to possibly release a weaker and cheaper version of its next generation console at or near launch. This has long been rumored with the weaker console having the codename of Lockhart. With the more powerful console called Xbox Series X, a weaker console might be called Xbox Series S.

"A high price point may prompt Microsoft to follow through with a dual-pronged product strategy and release a less powerful, cheaper version of its next-gen platform during the launch window," he continued. "I don't expect Sony to follow this product strategy at launch so this approach would give Xbox more go-to-market flexibility although it would also add complexity around marketing and consumer education. Personally, I would wait to bring a cheaper version to market."

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020.

