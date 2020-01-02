Steep and Darksiders 1 and 2 are Free on Epic Games Store Until January 9 - News

Epic Games has made three more games available for free on the Epic Games Store. Darksiders: Warmastered Edition, Darksider II: Deathinitive Edition, and Steep are free until January 9. If you enjoy the two free Darksiders games you could pick up Darksiders III or Darksiders Genesis.

Confirmed for the next batch of free games includes For The King, which will be free from January 9 to 16.

