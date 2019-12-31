Best Strategy/Simulation Game of 2019 - Article

This year's shortlist for Best Strategy/Simulation Game features a small but superb list of titles. Fire Emblem: Three Houses marked the series' return to home consoles after a 12 year hiatus, combining Fire Emblem's staple turn-based gameplay with teaching and army customization elements. Planet Zoo, a spiritual successor to Zoo Tycoon, took the former's design of constructing and managing habitats for wildlife and expanded it substantially. Total War: Three Kingdoms provided users with the ability to choose from a myriad of warlords and form alliances strategically while attempting to conquer China. Last, but certainly not least, Untitled Goose Game took the gaming world by storm as both a puzzle solver and an outlet for causing trouble.





The Shortlist:





Fire Emblem: Three Houses





Planet Zoo





Total War: Three Kingdoms





Untitled Goose Game

The Winner:





Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Many of the early reactions to Three Houses were mixed and fraught with worry about the final product's quality. Intelligent Systems ultimately quieted those concerns with one of the finest strategy games in years; a title that provides compelling map design, a wide variety of customization options that open up a significant amount of replay value, a solid story and cast of characters, and numerous paths to incentivize replays even more. Regardless of which house was picked - Golden Deer, Blue Lions, or Black Eagles - chances are nearly everyone who played the game could agree it was a fine effort by both Intelligent Systems and Nintendo.

