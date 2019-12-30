Shuhei Yoshida: PS5 is Easier to Develop For Than PS4 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 700 Views
The former president of SIE Worldwide Studios Shuhei Yoshida in a recent interview with Dengeki Online (and translated by Wccftech) discussed developing games for the various PlayStation consoles. He said developing games for the PlayStation 3 was difficult and added that the PlayStation 5 will be the easiest console from Sony to develop for.
The PlayStation 5 is even easier to develop for than the PlayStation 4, according to Yoshida.
"The PS3 era was one of the toughest times in SIE's 25-year history," said Yoshida. "The difficulty in developing games was noticeable."
"[The ease] of making software [for the PS5] is at a level never [seen before]," he added. "If the difficulty of hardware becomes the hurdle to overcome, [developers can’t] concentrate on making games. Anyway, hardware makes it easier to create games so you can spend more time creating games."
7 Comments
That's because all PS5 games will be developed in Dreams...Mind Blown!
Kind of a blanket statement, but seeing as consoles are so similar in spec to todays PCs, it only makes sense. Sadly, the PS3 took huge leaps of faith and tried something rather different (with their CPU) where the competition stuck with 'similar to pc' architecture and the PS3 fumbled a bit because of it. Given enough time and dedication, I believe the PS3 could have pulled some some really neat stuff, but with markets being what they are, it's more about churning out content fast. I double we'll ever see another console try to be different. Instead we'll just get PC architecture.... which isn't bad... it just means we see less innovation on the hardware front.
Innovation??? gamer dont need innovation they just need a great games to play
- +2
I agree with innovation, but that can be done with new gameplay mechanics and diversity in game genre.
Sorry for my bad English.
- +1
The 360 had a custom Tri-Core IBM Power based CPU and the first GPU with a unified shader architecture, it was not PC like from a hardware standpoint.
- 0