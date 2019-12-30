Shuhei Yoshida: PS5 is Easier to Develop For Than PS4 - News

The former president of SIE Worldwide Studios Shuhei Yoshida in a recent interview with Dengeki Online (and translated by Wccftech) discussed developing games for the various PlayStation consoles. He said developing games for the PlayStation 3 was difficult and added that the PlayStation 5 will be the easiest console from Sony to develop for.

The PlayStation 5 is even easier to develop for than the PlayStation 4, according to Yoshida.

"The PS3 era was one of the toughest times in SIE's 25-year history," said Yoshida. "The difficulty in developing games was noticeable."

"[The ease] of making software [for the PS5] is at a level never [seen before]," he added. "If the difficulty of hardware becomes the hurdle to overcome, [developers can’t] concentrate on making games. Anyway, hardware makes it easier to create games so you can spend more time creating games."

