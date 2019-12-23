Phil Spencer: Acquiring Studios in Asia 'Would be a Good Add for Us' - News

/ 407 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft has acquired several video game developers to grow its first-party lineup. Xbox Game Studios has grown from five developers a few years ago up to 15.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking with Game Informer in an interview said an acquisition of a studio in Japan or mainland Asia would be a "good add."

"Sure, we could do publishing relationships there, and we might do that; I think that’s fine. In fact, I would suspect we will do some of those," said Spencer.

"But I also think as we continue to evolve our platform, having a first-party studio voice at the table that is from Asia, whether it’s Japan or another market, would be a good add for us."

Microsoft has yet to have success with the Xbox in Japan. An acquisition of a studio in Japan would help make some inroads in the land of the rising sun.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles