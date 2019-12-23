Bluepoint Games: We Have A Great Relationship With Sony - News

Bluepoint Games, the Shadow of Colossus remaster developer, speaking with Segment Next said they have a great relationship with Sony. The developer is currently working on an exclusive for the PlayStation 5.

"We are an independent studio. The hardware we develop for is determined by the publisher who signs us," said Bluepoint Games president Marco Thrush.

"The MGS HD Collection and Titanfall had Xbox 360 SKUs for this reason. Various Sony studios have been great partners, most recently JAPAN Studio. We have a great relationship with them and we will be happy to continue to work with them if they wish to."





