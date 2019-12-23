Side-Scroller MO: Astray Headed to Switch - News

/ 605 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Rayark and developer Archpray announced the side-scrolling action platformer, MO: Astray, is headed to the Nintendo Switch. It is available now for Windows PC via Steam.

The Windows PC version will be getting a free update in Spring 2020 that adds two new game modes:

Timed Mode: Displays the players’ gameplay time, as well as the start and end time within quests. Via specially designed interfaces and mechanisms, players will have a chance to take on a “speed run,” where players try to complete the game in the shortest time possible, comparing their runs with players from around the world to see who is the best.

Displays the players’ gameplay time, as well as the start and end time within quests. Via specially designed interfaces and mechanisms, players will have a chance to take on a “speed run,” where players try to complete the game in the shortest time possible, comparing their runs with players from around the world to see who is the best. Disaster Mode: For players who have already completed quests, they will be able to face even more difficult gameplay content including obstacles, game values, puzzles, and other evident changes. When players are playing this mode they will be able to experience the “evil” of the development team when they had initially imagined the quests by putting it back in the game. This will bring with it a much more intense difficulty level.

Here is an overview of the game:

Through the moist, pitch-black darkness the eerie sounds of giant machinery can be heard.In an advanced facility that has been invaded by otherworldly beasts and local inhabitants, the fully-automatic system controlled by the main computer is still operating like a mad man. Awakening inside an abandoned laboratory, the green, ambiguous lifeform MO discovers that it not only has to face an extremely hostile and sinister environment, but it also must face humans who, having been taken over by alien parasitic plants, are now stuck in the endless limbo between death and rebirth.

What’s more, there seems to be an eerie presence that’s watching all of this from the shadows.

After groping around for clues, MO gradually becomes aware that it is responsible for a mission of immense importance. Under the guidance of the mysterious mutterings in its ear, MO is able to overcome one obstacle after another.

Who caused this disaster? And on this path that leads to answers for every unsolved riddle, what sorts of trials and tribulations lie ahead?

Key Features:

Utilize sticking, ramming, parasitic takeover and memory recall to navigate the otherworldly, sci-fi environment.

A meticulous pixel art style accompanied by super-smooth animation, effects and immersive soundtrack.

Use your mind: Wait, observe, plan out your path and use special abilities wisely. Find a way out.

MO: Not just any jelly-like organism! Use MO to the fullest to survive in this sinister environment.

Unlock the story: Collect key materials to delve deeper into the world and unravel the mystery…

More Features:

Stick: Utilize the character’s special trait to clear all the tricky traps.

Utilize the character’s special trait to clear all the tricky traps. Skill: Use your enemies to dodge attacks.

Use your enemies to dodge attacks. Challenge: Exciting Boss battles.

Exciting Boss battles. Jump: Feel the sense of speed as you dash through the air.

Feel the sense of speed as you dash through the air. Change: A control experience that changes according to the level.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles