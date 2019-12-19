Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Discounted by 20% - News

Now that we are less than one week until Christmas and well past the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there are more Winter sales now available.

Amazon and Walmart have discounted the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller by 20 percent. Both sites list the controller for $55, down from its MSRP of $69.99. Both also come with free shipping.

Neither website list when the deals will end, so pick it up while supplies last if you have been looking to buy a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

