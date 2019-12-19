Xbox Series X Will Have Backwards Compatibility on Day One - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 554 Views
Microsoft at The Game Awards announced its next generation console, codenamed Project Scarlett, is officially called Xbox Series X.
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with GameSpot revealed the Xbox Series X will have backwards compatibility at launch.
"We wanted to make sure we had that, day one, we could deliver on the compatibility promise, and so I've been playing quite a few [Xbox 360] games on my [Xbox Series X] and Xbox One games on the [Xbox Series X] and that's just to ensure that we can be there day one," said Spencer.
Xbox partner director of program management Jason Ronald added, "We have thousands of games that run on Xbox One today. We want those games to be able to come forward with you but we also want your services to come with you.
"We want your gaming legacy to come with you, whether that's your Gamerscore, whether that's your friends list, all your Achievements, your game saves, all of that should come forward so there are no barriers for you as you think about moving forward."
Phil Spencer added that it has been a lot of work to ensure that games from three previous generations work on the Xbox Series X.
"There is work in ensuring [backwards] compatibility across those generations," Spencer said. "So, as you might remember, we slowed down and paused our backwards compatibility program for [Xbox 360] on Xbox One."
"[It takes a lot of work] even for Xbox One games, because one of the biggest challenges is console games are usually hyper-optimized to the unique hardware capabilities of the device, and this is a new generation of hardware," Ronald added.
"It is a new chip architecture. At the same time, we did design the silicon with [backwards] compatibility in mind, so we did make certain decisions to try to lessen that work, but I don't want to trivialize how much work the team's actually doing because there is a tremendous amount of work."
Xbox Series X launches in Holiday 2020 with Halo: Infinite as a launch title.
16 Comments
Good news. Curious to see if the new Xbox can make OG Xbox, 360 and maybe X1 content all higher res. If so, that would be a huge incentive to buy one at launch. OG Xbox and 360 are emulation. But X1 may be enturely native thus limiting games to the original resolutions.
Xbox One will be emulation too, but "emulation" in the same sense as you taking a PC game from a decade ago and playing it on a modern day system. Both Xbox One and Series X are x86-64 CPUs and DirectX 12 GPUs - so obviously the emulation is pretty basic to be sure it's running the same. My guess? Xbox Original and Xbox 360 games will now run at native 8K/locked whatever FPS they were designed with (building upon native 4K/locked original frame-rate from Xbox One X), and Xbox One S only games can be boosted to 4K. Xbox One X games, though, would only benefit from additional power to smooth over any framerate hiccups. Even with 12 TeraFLOPs of power, that wouldn't be enough extra headroom to take a native 4K Xbox One X game and turn it up to 8K. 4K is ~8 million pixels, and 8K is over ~33 million (!!!) pixels
Considering what they had been doing on X1 yep I expected it to be day one on XSX. Good for library keeping and people migrating to have stuff to play during launch window that usually is light on great games for all platforms. I don't play older gen games whenever I jump to the new one, but with the improvements they push "natively" on the BC that is good stuff.
Agreed, I was still playing many 7th gen because the early years of 8th gen werent great. Having BC at launch, maybe with improved performance and resolutions can encourage sales.
Many people upgrading probably just had base consoles. So if their new Xbox Series S or X suddently plays favorites like Fortnite or CoD:MW now at 4K/60 fps, thats already a big deal even before buying new games.
Nothing is clear to me, we are in a shit load of confusion because of these goddamn console names with ZERO creativity : can I play my old physical games on CD from the XBOX of 2002 on this new series X ??
If they are on the list of OG Xbox games with BC support, yes. You can pop the disc in, the system will scan it, and give you rights to a digital copy of said game, which the system will then download. However, the list of OG Xbox games with BC support is fairly small right now, they put new OG Xbox and 360 BC additions on hold so that the team could focus on getting 100% Xbox One BC on release of Series X. Hopefully once Series X is out, the BC team will get back to work on adding more OG Xbox and 360 games to the list.
The same kind as the Xbox one with the xbox 360? On a per game basis that you then have to download? The wii U did many things wrong. They nailed BC though. Put a wii game in - any game - and it works right away.
Not really a valid comparsion. Wii, WiiU, PS3 and Xbox 360 all use PowerPC architecture, so emulation between Wii and WiiU is very easy. Since Xbox One uses x86 architecture, all 360 games are automatically incompatible without changes to the code. That's the only reason why you need to download the game even if you insert the disc.
Xbox Series X also uses x86 architecture, so the whole X1 library should be compatible immediately after launch. For 360 games the same issues apply.
Good reply. So similar approach for Xbox 360, and regular approach for X1?
Thanks.
Should be, yeah. All OG Xbox/360 BC games and all X1 games should be compatible from day one - maybe not the X1 Kinect games but that's not clear at the moment. They said that X1 peripherals (controllers, racing wheels, guitars etc.) would work so that might include Kinect 2.0. If it does you would definitely need an adapter though.
After launch I fully expect the BC team to add more Original Xbox and 360 games to the library.
BC is better now than it use to be mainly because the old games get converted to digital and gain quality of life improvements much like how Steam games work. Playing native BC, you get stuck with the visual issues like screen tearing and low resolution etc. Much prefer the BC Xbox is implementing rather than the old way.
And this is why the Xbox One dominated the current gen...
It is a nice feature. Is it the main reason to buy a console? Definitely not. But there are plenty of people who didn't own an Xbox One that will be swayed to buying an Xbox Series X with the new games, as well as the Xbox One games they never played.
Meanwhile Sony push PS3 games on PS Now, PS2 games are sold on PS4, while PS5 will have BC as well. But yeah, lets downplay people actually like BC.
People like BC but it doesn't change much the buying intention of most of the market, that was the reason Sony tossed aside BC on PS3 to cut cost (customers didn't fret much, and sales increased), PS4 didn't even thought about having it sold great, X1 included BC afterwards and didn't change much.
PS4's solution to BC was PS Now. They just too long to make it $60 a year. I would have subscribed at launch for that price.
Long story short is the X1 was built to have 360 support from the start, the hardware has some stuff baked in to make it easier. The PS4 did not do that so cloud streaming was the only option. Also, Sony did port some of the notable titles because there is notable last gen content even by current standards.
