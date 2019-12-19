Xbox Series X Will Have Backwards Compatibility on Day One - News

Microsoft at The Game Awards announced its next generation console, codenamed Project Scarlett, is officially called Xbox Series X.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with GameSpot revealed the Xbox Series X will have backwards compatibility at launch.

"We wanted to make sure we had that, day one, we could deliver on the compatibility promise, and so I've been playing quite a few [Xbox 360] games on my [Xbox Series X] and Xbox One games on the [Xbox Series X] and that's just to ensure that we can be there day one," said Spencer.

Xbox partner director of program management Jason Ronald added, "We have thousands of games that run on Xbox One today. We want those games to be able to come forward with you but we also want your services to come with you.

"We want your gaming legacy to come with you, whether that's your Gamerscore, whether that's your friends list, all your Achievements, your game saves, all of that should come forward so there are no barriers for you as you think about moving forward."

Phil Spencer added that it has been a lot of work to ensure that games from three previous generations work on the Xbox Series X.

"There is work in ensuring [backwards] compatibility across those generations," Spencer said. "So, as you might remember, we slowed down and paused our backwards compatibility program for [Xbox 360] on Xbox One."

"[It takes a lot of work] even for Xbox One games, because one of the biggest challenges is console games are usually hyper-optimized to the unique hardware capabilities of the device, and this is a new generation of hardware," Ronald added.

"It is a new chip architecture. At the same time, we did design the silicon with [backwards] compatibility in mind, so we did make certain decisions to try to lessen that work, but I don't want to trivialize how much work the team's actually doing because there is a tremendous amount of work."

Xbox Series X launches in Holiday 2020 with Halo: Infinite as a launch title.

