Xbox Series X is as Quiet as the Xbox One X - News

/ 405 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft at The Game Awards announced its next generation console, codenamed Project Scarlett, is officially called Xbox Series X.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with GameSpot revealed the Xbox Series X will be as quiet as the Xbox One X.

"What the team did, and you [see] it through the top grate, is we went with one central fan in the design," said Spencer. "What this design does, with the size of the fan that we built around, is it lets us match how quiet the Xbox One X is with all that power inside of the box."





"There's always this tension between design, acoustics, cooling, and the function of the console, and we were not going to compromise on function," he added. "I'm just incredibly impressed with the design that they [came up with].

"If I don't point it out, it just sits there and plays video games the way I want it to and I never hear it, just like how I don't hear my [Xbox One] X." The single fan on the Xbox Series X is "able to spin at a low enough rate that it is whisper-quiet." You will be able to set the console horizontally or vertically.

"We did do a nod with our Xbox; it has a green tint and it's a concave design so as you come up [to it].," Spencer added.

Xbox Series X launches in Holiday 2020 with Halo: Infinite as a launch title.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles