Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Multiplayer is Most Played This Generation for the Series

Activision announced the multiplayer in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the most played this generation for the series. It was the most played Call of Duty game in the first 50 days since launch in six years.

The game has "sold more than $1 billion in sell-through worldwide, has surpassed 500 million multiplayer hours played since release with nearly 300 million multiplayer matches."

“The momentum for Modern Warfare from day one has been incredible. Players are having a great time and are continuing to engage across the multiplayer experience at the highest level in years. We’re also seeing new franchise highs for this console generation in hours played, hours per player and average daily players,” said Byron Beede, executive vice president and general manager for Call of Duty, Activision.

“It’s great to see the fan response to the hard work from our development teams led by Infinity Ward. Players are having a great time, and there’s much more to come as we continue to deliver new content.”

“We’re bringing our players together to play across all platforms and that continues today with a new wave of content coming to everyone for free,” said Patrick Kelly, co-studio head and creative director for developer Infinity Ward. “Starting today Vacant and Shipment are in full multiplayer rotation. Players can also jump into new Gunfight maps, play a new Special Ops mission and play fun new modes, starting with Cranked.”

Here is a list of free new content for all players:

Two new multiplayer maps: Vacant, Shipment

Two Gunfight maps

New Special Ops missions

New, multiplayer game mode

Sell-through sales figures include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare retail and digital unit sales

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

