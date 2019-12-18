Phil Spencer on Bringing Back 1 vs 100: 'We Should Do It Again' - News

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking with Stevivor in an interview was asked about 1 vs 100 and he was all for the idea of bringing it back to the Xbox.

"We should do it again," answered Spencer when asked about 1 vs 100."

"The problem with 1 vs 100 specifically is it’s an IP that’s owned by a a game show company," he continued. "But I’ll say Matt [Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios] and I have had a lot of discussions about the idea, whether it’s that IP specifically or just the idea of what it was, is something that we’d love to go do.

"So we’re out there kind of looking at ideas and talking to teams. Because I think that was one of those ideas — and it’s a cliche, almost — that might’ve been a little ahead of its time."





"The idea that you’re going to have live events where you know, 100 plus one people, come together and there’s prizes and it’s community driven and stuff," Spencer added.

"With Mixer? You could even do it where it doesn’t even need a local version of the game to go play. So Matt and I have been riffing on these ideas for quite a while. I suspect you’ll see something from us in that space because I think it just should happen."

1 vs 100 was originally available on the Xbox 360 in 2010. It put 100 people versus one with the chance to win Microsoft Points and Xbox Live Arcade Games.

