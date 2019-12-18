The Legend of Heroes: Trails of the Beginning Announced for PS4 - News

Falcom has announced The Legend of Heroes: Trails of the Beginning (Hajimari no Kiseki in Japan) for the PlayStation 4. It is an "ambitious title and turning point that will lead to the series’ conclusion." It will launch in Japan in summer 2020.





Here is an overview of the game:

This is the end, as well as the beginning—.

The whole of the Empire was weakened in the disaster known as the “Great Twilight.” Thanks to the efforts of the heroes, the land of Zemuria pulled through the crisis, and a new fate has been spun, moving the story towards its “end point.”

The game is set on the continent of Zemuria after the Great Twilight. The three main characters and their actions all over the continent cause troubled destinies to become intricately intertwined.

The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki features plenty of new systems that utilize the strengths of the Trails series, including a “Cross Story” system that allows players to switch between three routes at will to depict stories happening in parallel from different perspectives; over 50 playable characters, including some new faces; and expansive “Episode” scenarios that delve into the backgrounds of each character.

How do the people of Crossbell feel as they prepare to be independent once more? What thoughts pass through the minds of the people of the Empire who lost their mighty pillar? And what is the agenda of the society Ouroboros, whose Grandmaster decreed that the “Orpheus Final Plan” be advanced to a new stage…?

Thanks Gematsu.

