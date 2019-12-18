The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition Out Now for Xbox One and Steam - News

Developer Telltale Games announced The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition is out now for the Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch "in the near future" for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Epic Games Store.

The game includes the Batman: The Telltale Series, Batman: The Enemy Within, and a visual update.

View the latest trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Step into the shadows and experience the twisted world of Telltale’s Batman in a way that brings the fractured persona of the Dark Knight and the City of Gotham to life in a sinister, new way. Enhanced with hand recolored game play and remastered textures, the Telltale Batman Shadows Edition brings all ten Telltale Batman episodes across two seasons into one, complete game while staying true to the spirit of the Dark Knight’s rich, visually compelling history.

Includes:

Batman: The Telltale Series (Episodes 1 to 5)

Batman: The Enemy Within (Episodes 1 to 5)

Shadows Mode

Shadows Mode:

The Telltale Batman Shadows Mode brings a captivating new look to the storied Telltale Batman games. Enhanced with hand recolored gameplay and remastered textures, replay your favorite Telltale Batman episodes and experience the twisted world of the Dark Knight in a sinister, new way.

