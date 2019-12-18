Darwin Project Launches for PS4, Xbox One and PC in January 2020 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Developer Scavengers Studio announced the battle royale game, Darwin Project, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam in January 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

Darwin Project takes place in a dystopian post-apocalyptic landscape in the Northern Canadian Rockies. As preparation for an impending Ice Age, a new project, half science experiment half live-entertainment, is launched. It’s called “Darwin Project” and it challenges 10 participants to survive the cold and fight to the death in a treacherous arena.

Key Features:

Spectator Experience – Through the Spectator Experience Extension, viewers can impact each Darwin Project match in several groundbreaking ways: Cast votes to choose the target of a Power activated by the Show Director. Place bets on which inmate or team they think will emerge victorious. Bid for Powers normally reserved for Show Directors & unleash them in a Private Match.

– Through the Spectator Experience Extension, viewers can impact each Darwin Project match in several groundbreaking ways: Show Director – The Show Director is the living bridge between the players and spectators. He / She is the host and master who controls the arena with nuclear bombs, zone closures, gravity storms, and the power of their voice. This could be a real tool of self discovery; the start of your new career as a charming but deadly game show host.

– The Show Director is the living bridge between the players and spectators. He / She is the host and master who controls the arena with nuclear bombs, zone closures, gravity storms, and the power of their voice. This could be a real tool of self discovery; the start of your new career as a charming but deadly game show host. Dynamic, Tactical Gameplay with Survival Elements – Gather resources, craft tools, upgrade your gear, track your enemies, engage in both melee and ranged combat, and be the last inmate left alive.

