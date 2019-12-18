World-Wide Adventure! Collection 2 Announced for Switch - News

PLiCY has announced World-Wide Adventure! Collection 2 for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch via the eShop on December 19 in Japan for 1,500 yen.

The collection includes 42 games from 16 creators from the browser-based RPG series, World-Wide Adventure!.

