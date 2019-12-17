Rumor: Horizon: Zero Dawn Headed to PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 670 Views
Guerrilla Games found critical and sales success with the PlayStation 4 exclusive Horizon: Zero Dawn.
A sequel to the game is most likely in development for the PlayStation 5. Kotaku’s Jason Schreier was recently asked if he could "put to bed the rumors" of the game coming to Windows PC and he was not able to do that.
Schreier says it is possible the game gets a release on Windows PC.
I cannot put that rumor to bed— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) December 13, 2019
I do— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) December 13, 2019
7 Comments
That is a terrible rumour, almost no substance to it at all. Not a bad idea though to get a late sales boost seeing that it has been out for ages now.
Like others have suggested game going to PC via PS Now is the most likely scenario. I really doubt Sony will port one of their first party exclusives to PC.
Darn. This happens to me a lot. I buy a game on PS4, it enters my backlog, and then a PC port (allegedly) hits before I get to playing it.
What does an editor from Kotaku have to do with any of this?
Well, it's not hard to guess that he knows a thing or two in this industry through sources and the person asking him probably thought "he could know more about it, he is the guy from Kotaku who often know stuff pretty early"
- +4
Yes because he is the head of Guerilla Games or Sony so he decides if it goes or not. Great article =p