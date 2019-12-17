Rumor: Horizon: Zero Dawn Headed to PC - News

Guerrilla Games found critical and sales success with the PlayStation 4 exclusive Horizon: Zero Dawn.

A sequel to the game is most likely in development for the PlayStation 5. Kotaku’s Jason Schreier was recently asked if he could "put to bed the rumors" of the game coming to Windows PC and he was not able to do that.

Schreier says it is possible the game gets a release on Windows PC.





I cannot put that rumor to bed — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) December 13, 2019

I do — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) December 13, 2019

