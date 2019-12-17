Quantcast
Rumor: Horizon: Zero Dawn Headed to PC

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 670 Views

Guerrilla Games found critical and sales success with the PlayStation 4 exclusive Horizon: Zero Dawn.

A sequel to the game is most likely in development for the PlayStation 5. Kotaku’s Jason Schreier was recently asked if he could "put to bed the rumors" of the game coming to Windows PC and he was not able to do that. 

Schreier says it is possible the game gets a release on Windows PC. 


A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


7 Comments

twintail
twintail (5 hours ago)

Yes, via PS Now

Jabba89
Jabba89 (5 minutes ago)

That is a terrible rumour, almost no substance to it at all. Not a bad idea though to get a late sales boost seeing that it has been out for ages now.

Zenos
Zenos (3 hours ago)

Like others have suggested game going to PC via PS Now is the most likely scenario. I really doubt Sony will port one of their first party exclusives to PC.

CladInShadows
CladInShadows (3 hours ago)

Darn. This happens to me a lot. I buy a game on PS4, it enters my backlog, and then a PC port (allegedly) hits before I get to playing it.

Bandorr
Bandorr (4 hours ago)

What does an editor from Kotaku have to do with any of this?

crissindahouse
crissindahouse (4 hours ago)

Well, it's not hard to guess that he knows a thing or two in this industry through sources and the person asking him probably thought "he could know more about it, he is the guy from Kotaku who often know stuff pretty early"

DonFerrari
DonFerrari (4 hours ago)

Yes because he is the head of Guerilla Games or Sony so he decides if it goes or not. Great article =p

