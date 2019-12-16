What We Know on the Xbox Series X Price - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,006 Views
Microsoft at The Game Awards announced its next generation console, codenamed Project Scarlett, is officially called Xbox Series X, as well as announcing Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II for the console. The Xbox Series X launches in Holiday 2020 with Halo: Infinite as a launch title.
Microsoft has stated a specific launch price of Xbox Series X, however, they have hinted at how much it will cost.
Microsoft’s Partner Director of Program Management Jason Ronald previously stated that the team does "understand what reasonable price points are for a console and kind of what customers expect about that. At the same time to you, we are innovating we are pushing the boundaries of some of this.
"We're not sharing any details on price, or, you know, more detailed specs at this point. But I will say that we're very confident in what we're building, something that will set a new bar for expectations of console gaming."
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has mentioned that the Xbox One launch price was a mistake as it was $100 more than the PlayStation 4, despite in being less powerful. The Xbox One was bundled with the Kinect at launch, which is the main reason it was more expensive.
"I would say a learning from the Xbox One generation is we will not be out of position on power or price," Spencer said. "If you remember the beginning of this generation we were a hundred dollars more expensive and, yes, we were less powerful. And we started Project Scarlett with this leadership team in place with a goal of having market success."
Here is what is known about the specs of the Xbox Series X.
- CPU: AMD Ryzen Zen 2 CPU
- GPU: AMD Navi-based GPU (~12 TFLOPs)
- RAM: GDDR6 SDRAM (capacity not confirmed)
- Storage: NVMe SSD (capacity not confirmed)
- Max Output Resolution: 8K
- Max Refresh Rate: 120Hz
Xbox one X set the price for high end console at $499 USD, I expect to pay the same thing for Xbox Series X.
Xbox Series X = 599$, Xbox Series S = 399$. Thats my predict, anyone that thinks 599$ is too much, MS will just tell you to get a Series S instead.
Microsoft wants to win the next generation and come out with a bang. Your price model make this impossible. Xbox Series S need to be closer to $299. Xbox Series X - $499 & Xbox Series S - $299 make much more sense, don't forget that Microsoft will be making most of their money of gamepass going forward. They have no interest in making the console price a barrier to entry. They need to sell subscription not make small profit on hardware.
Don is back?
Pricing for either console won't be revealed until the very last moment, to avoid the comprimising situation of the competitor lowering the price just enough right after the announcement. That's killed consoles in the past.
$500 for Anaconda/Series X, $300 for Lockhart/Series S. Microsoft says right here that they understand what is reasonable, they know that PS3 flopped at $600 on release, they will not go that high on Series X. However, the specs are very high, nearly PC high-end tier, so they can't afford to sell it for $400 obviously. So I think it will fall in at $500, even if MS has to subsidize to hit that price point. Lockhart meanwhile has to be priced at a point where the mass market will buy it, the casuals, and the casuals wait to buy next-gen consoles until they fall to $300 or below. It also has to be attractively priced compared to PS5, which has a 6 tflop more powerful GPU according to rumors, so they need to beat the PS5 price by at least $100, and $400 seems like a likely price point for PS5 if it is 10 tflop.
My guess is that it'll be $599, but they are waiting on Sony, so that they can undercut them.
Nobody will buy that thing for 600$
@Radek We'll see. I didn't think the previous mid-generational upgrades would be successful, but I was wrong.
If they are planning for 599, if PS5 releases for 399 even if they want to cut the price that will be problematic.
To everyone saying $600 is too much: That was in 2006. When factored for inflation that would be $750 in today's money. A price of $399.99 in 2006 would be $510 in today's money. A price of $470 in 2020 would be equal to a price of $600 in 2006. I have to ask. Would a $470 console in 2006 that was 3x more powerful than the 360 have flopped?
I don't think 12TFlops have been confirmed yet. About price nothing is certain as well, they want to be competitive in price and power, but that doesn't say if they will be more powerful and cheaper than PS5 nor how much it will cost. Well I do expect less than 500 and more than 400 and no more than 20% performance gap between it and PS5 (price will also have some 50-100 difference with the weaker being cheaper).