What We Know on the Xbox Series X Price

Microsoft at The Game Awards announced its next generation console, codenamed Project Scarlett, is officially called Xbox Series X, as well as announcing Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II for the console. The Xbox Series X launches in Holiday 2020 with Halo: Infinite as a launch title.

Microsoft has stated a specific launch price of Xbox Series X, however, they have hinted at how much it will cost.

Microsoft’s Partner Director of Program Management Jason Ronald previously stated that the team does "understand what reasonable price points are for a console and kind of what customers expect about that. At the same time to you, we are innovating we are pushing the boundaries of some of this.

"We're not sharing any details on price, or, you know, more detailed specs at this point. But I will say that we're very confident in what we're building, something that will set a new bar for expectations of console gaming."





Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has mentioned that the Xbox One launch price was a mistake as it was $100 more than the PlayStation 4, despite in being less powerful. The Xbox One was bundled with the Kinect at launch, which is the main reason it was more expensive.

"I would say a learning from the Xbox One generation is we will not be out of position on power or price," Spencer said. "If you remember the beginning of this generation we were a hundred dollars more expensive and, yes, we were less powerful. And we started Project Scarlett with this leadership team in place with a goal of having market success."

Here is what is known about the specs of the Xbox Series X.

CPU: AMD Ryzen Zen 2 CPU

AMD Ryzen Zen 2 CPU GPU: AMD Navi-based GPU (~12 TFLOPs)

AMD Navi-based GPU (~12 TFLOPs) RAM: GDDR6 SDRAM (capacity not confirmed)

GDDR6 SDRAM (capacity not confirmed) Storage: NVMe SSD (capacity not confirmed)

NVMe SSD (capacity not confirmed) Max Output Resolution: 8K

8K Max Refresh Rate: 120Hz

"The price will be important," added Spencer. "Clearly, price is one of those things that people want to know. As we're watching how the cost of the components are coming in, and things like tariffs and other things, trying to figure out what that price is going to be next year. We have a price point in mind; I think we're going to hit that. But we want to make sure everything comes in right. We'll get price out as soon as we can."

