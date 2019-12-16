Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Narrowly Beats Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order To Top the UK Charts - Sales

/ 519 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is up one spot and is now in first place on the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending December 14. Sales for the game dropped 10 percent week-on-week.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is up two spots week-on-week as sales were just 3,000 behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Overall sales for the game jumped 30 percent.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in fourth place and just 2,000 units ahead of Luigi's Mansion 3.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order FIFA 20 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Luigi’s Mansion 3 Pokemon Sword Just Dance 2020 Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo Olympic Games Tekken 7 Project Cars 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles