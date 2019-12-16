Starcaster Games Releases Gladiux Teaser Trailer - NewsPatrick Day-Childs , posted 43 minutes ago / 66 Views
Starcaster Games has revealed a trailer for its newly announced game, Gladiux. Set in ancient Rome, the game follows a gladiator and boasts multiple story arcs as part of what is described as an 'arena style combat game'.
The game actually started off life as a reboot of the entirely middling Gladiator Begins, which launched on PSP back in 2010.
