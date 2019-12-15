The Wolf Among Us 2: A Telltale Series Won't Launch Until 2021 - News

/ 369 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Telltale Games and AdHoc Studio at The Game Awards 2019 re-announced The Wolf Among Us 2: A Telltale Series. Telltale’s CEO Jamie Ottilie speaking with Forbes revealed will not be releasing in 2020.

"We aren’t announcing a release date just yet, but I can say it won’t be in 2020," said Ottilie. "We have rebooted development of Season 2 and intend to give it the time and care it deserves to bring the vision to fruition."





"Right now, we are focused on getting one new title in development and onto the right track," he added. "Ultimately, we will need to expand the pipeline to support more than one game at a time. This needs to be done conservatively and over time, and will require staggering the schedules properly.

"The scarcest thing in game development are the creative and technical leadership needed to bring games to life, and we will only scale as we find the right people for these key roles. All of that is down the road a bit though, the focus right now is on one: The Wolf Among Us Season 2."

The game will have five episodes and is set 20 years before the comic books, but is after the original game.

The Wolf Among Us 2: A Telltale Series is in development for consoles and Windows PC via the Epic Games Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

More Articles