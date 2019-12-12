Phil Spencer Discusses Xbox Series X Design, Name, Controller, Games, More - News

Microsoft at The Game Awards announced its next generation console, codenamed Project Scarlett, is officially called Xbox Series X, as well as announcing Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II for the console.

The trailer for the console revealed the design of it, the controller, and showed clips of some games coming to the console, including Halo: Infinite, a new Forza game, and FIFA.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer an interview with GameSpot discussed the upcoming console. He talked about the design of the console, the name, the controller, next generation Xbox games, and more.

The Xbox Series X square footprint is roughly as wide as the Xbox One controller and about three times as tall. An Xbox-logo serves as the power button, as well as a slot for inserting discs. The design on the front of the console is minimalistic.

"There's always this tension between design and the kind of acoustics and cooling and function of the console and we were not going to compromise on function," Spencer said on the design. "I'm just incredibly impressed with the design that they came back with."

The Xbox Series X controller is not much different from the Xbox One controller. It does feature a new share button in the middle and a different d-pad. The new controller is slightly smaller than the Xbox One controller, which at first glance most will not notice.

"There were certain things that we've learned through doing the Elite controller and just listening to fans," said Spencer. "One of them is on the d-pad we have a new hybrid d-pad that we've been working on that we think is important, so you'll get a sense of that in the new Xbox wireless controller.

"We do have a share button. We've heard the feedback. We're not the first ones to do a share button, so we're not going to say that we invented that, but we've heard feedback that sharing is such a part of a gaming experience now for many of our players that I wanted a dedicated hardware button to share, so you'll see that. We'll still have all the rumble triggers and haptic feedback that you've had in the console before."





Spencer added, "When we talk about things like refresh rate and we talk about input latency, this is all about the most immersive experience game designers can create, where the visuals are stunning, my ability to get into the experience [is] very timely, it's as great as it's ever been with the I/O speeds and the load times we're going to see, and the input and the ability for just my control and activation of my character or of the game itself becomes a subconscious thing and not something that I think about."

Partner Director of Program Management for Team Xbox Jason Ronald discussed the streamlined gameplay with the console. The Xbox Series X is confirmed to feature a solid state drive, which will lead to much shorter load times.

"Today, we have the capability of instantly resuming the last game that you were playing. Why can't you do that for multiple games? Many players choose to play multiple games at the same time, being able to instantly jump right back where I was, those are things that we can do with the platform level to make the gaming experience better. It's really about ensuring there's less waiting and more time playing because that's ultimately what we all want to do with a with the consoles and with the services that we have."

It was confirmed at X019 recently Microsoft xCloud streaming service will launch as part of Game Pass Ultimate in 2020. xCloud won't replace gaming directly on a console or PC, but it will be adding a new way to play games.

"We're not trying to tell people that xCloud is going to replace their console or xCloud is going to replace gaming on a PC," said Spencer. "But we do think that ability for me to take my gaming experience with me, so that when I log in all my friends are there all my games are there, my saved games are there, I get my Achievements, my library is with me, is pretty critical."





"We literally show up to third-party publishers and we hand them a phone [with] their games running in xCloud," said Spencer. "They didn't have to do any work to make that happen.

"We started at the beginning saying there's a world where we might actually put as many of these in the Cloud as we do in people's homes," he added. "And how do you think about your silicon design and your platform design knowing that that's the design point that you're trying to get to.

"And as I said from a developer standpoint, it means you don't have to port to a new platform. You can build the games that you want to build on Project Scarlett and know that we can enable the deployment of those games to so many screens."

Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020.

